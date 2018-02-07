Smart Bets: Mardi Gras parade

Taking to the Asheville streets each February (or March, depending), regardless of the usually chilly temperatures, participants and spectators of the Mardi Gras parade unite over a shared fondness for goofy entertainment. The theme for this year’s parade is “Ashevillage People,” certain to inspire its own distinct and creative costumes, props and floats. On Sunday, Feb. 11, promptly at 3:05 p.m., the good times roll along a new route in the South Slope, moving through Hilliard, Coxe, Banks and Buxton avenues with a brief run on Church Street. As in past years, parade organizers note that “Asheville is not Bourbon Street. Alcohol and nudity are not part of our twist on Mardi Gras in the mountains. We are promoting a fun, safe event for all ages — with a definite emphasis on fun.” Free. ashevillemardigras.org. Photo by Paul Clark