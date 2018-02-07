Taking to the Asheville streets each February (or March, depending), regardless of the usually chilly temperatures, participants and spectators of the Mardi Gras parade unite over a shared fondness for goofy entertainment. The theme for this year’s parade is “Ashevillage People,” certain to inspire its own distinct and creative costumes, props and floats. On Sunday, Feb. 11, promptly at 3:05 p.m., the good times roll along a new route in the South Slope, moving through Hilliard, Coxe, Banks and Buxton avenues with a brief run on Church Street. As in past years, parade organizers note that “Asheville is not Bourbon Street. Alcohol and nudity are not part of our twist on Mardi Gras in the mountains. We are promoting a fun, safe event for all ages — with a definite emphasis on fun.” Free. ashevillemardigras.org. Photo by Paul Clark
Before you comment
3 thoughts on “Smart Bets: Mardi Gras parade”
This is going to be a complete and utter BUST with the 100% chance of rain. Reschedule.
Weeds out the weak. More room for me to boogie!
Hi Jason. Well, we certainly hope you’re not right! We’ve never once cancelled a Mardi Gras Parade and no matter the weather, we always manage to have a blast. We hope you’ll just gear up and come out and join us no matter what’s coming from the sky. And don’t forget, even if the parade is a bit soggy, there are great parties afterwards all along South Slope followed by the Queen’s Ball at Club 11 On Grove no matter what the weather does! — Michael Franco, AMG