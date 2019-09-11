Smart Bets: Mariachi Flor de Toloache

On a balmy mid-July 2016 night at The Orange Peel, concertgoers who arrived early to see Black Keys singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach’s side project The Arcs had the privilege of catching Mariachi Flor de Toloache. Packed with lively originals and a cheer-inducing cover of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” the all-female mariachi band’s energetic set arguably eclipsed the spirit displayed by the headliner — at least until they were invited back onstage to help liven things up. Back in town for a residency at UNC Asheville, the New York City-based band will offer master classes on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Wednesday, Sept. 18, to campus and community members before playing a 7 p.m. show the latter evening in Lipinsky Auditorium. All events are free to attend. unca.edu. Photo by Andrei Averbuch