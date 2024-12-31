Smart Bets: Mark Farina at The Mule

Expect a late night at Devil’s Foot Beverage Co.’s The Mule taproom on Sweeten Creek Road on Saturday Jan. 4, when dance music pioneer DJ Mark Farina is in the house with his signature blend of house music and mushroom jazz. What, you might ask, is mushroom jazz? According to Farina, it’s a mix of De La Soul-style hip-hop, disco classics and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. samples blended with jazzy West Coast beats, acid jazz grooves, Chicago house music and some ’90s New York hip-hop. Mushroom Jazz is also a series of eight musical compilations by Farina released from the 1990s through 2016 on cassette, CD and vinyl. Farina, who is known for performing extended sets, is donating all money from ticket sales to ArtsAVL’s Emergency Relief Grant fund, which provides relief and recovery resources for Asheville creatives in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene. The event is for ages 18 and older and kicks off at 8 p.m. Admission is by sliding-scale donation, ranging from $15-$50. avl.mx/eee Photo of Mark Farina courtesy of The Mule

