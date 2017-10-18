Smart Bets: Mark Twain

With Hal Holbrook’s September announcement that he has retired from his one-man show Mark Twain Tonight! after a 63-year run, the door is open for Marvin Cole to earn the title of the Huckleberry Finn author’s premier depicter. The Candler native has been performing as Twain for more than 30 years and says the main purpose of the act “is to satirize human cruelty to other humans in the hope of realizing the need to respect all people. A second purpose is to bring the physical, mental and healing benefits of humor to audiences. On the side we can throw in a glimpse of history, poking fun at pretensions and [exposing] sham.” The Friends of the East Asheville Library present a one-hour performance by Cole in the Fellowship Hall of Beverly Hills Baptist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Free. bhbc.org. Photo of Twain by A.F. Bradley, via Wikimedia Commons