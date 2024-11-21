Smart Bets: Marshall Handmade Market

Among the Marshall structures wrecked by Tropical Storm Helene was Marshall High Studios, a former school building on Blannahassett Island in the French Broad River that housed over 30 artists in 26 studios. For 14 years, people have flocked there from near and far the weekend before Thanksgiving to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts made by the local artist community at the Marshall Handmade Market. Though the century-old building is currently under major repair, the market will still go on. Nearby Odonata Farm in Mars Hill is opening its historic barn and scenic grounds to host the beloved event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 23-24. Dozens of local vendors will be selling handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, woodcarvings, stationery, fiber art, paintings, photography, crafts, mixed media works and much more. Food trucks will be on-site to provide coffee, artisan pastries and lunch items. avl.mx/eav Photo from a past Marshall Handmade Market by Eliza Bell Photography

