Smart Bets: Megan Shepherd

Asheville-area author Megan Shepherd’s reading at Highland Books on Tuesday, Oct. 30, is bound to be a special one. Her parents, Peggy and Tim Hansen, owned and operated the independent Brevard bookstore for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2015, and Shepherd has referred to the shop in her author bios as “a second home” and where she “fell in love with books and reading.” The latest return to her roots celebrates the release of her new young adult novel, Grim Lovelies, a Paris-set murder mystery involving witches and Beasties — animals enchanted into human form. The event runs 5-6:30 p.m. and includes a book signing, giveaways, complimentary macarons and a candy buffet. Free to attend. highlandbooksonline.com. Author photo courtesy of Shepherd
