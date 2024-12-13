Smart Bets: Merry & Bright Acoustic Christmas Concert

She sings the blues, R&B, soul and jazz. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., Peggy Ratusz will apply all those styles to her Merry & Bright Acoustic Christmas Concert at White Horse Black Mountain. In the first half of the special, seasonal show, Ratusz will be joined by acoustic guitarists Kelly Jones and Jonathan Pearlman , pianist Taylor Pierson and violinist/fiddle player Paul McIntire to perform lesser-known holiday gems and new arrangements of old favorites. For the second part of the concert, Love Bubble — Ratusz’s trio with Hank Bones and Paula Hanke — takes the stage for a set of original holiday songs. To send everyone out brimming with holiday spirit, all the artists will come together for a rockin’ round the Christmas tree, fa-la-la finale. Tickets are pay-what you can with a suggested donation of $25. avl.mx/ece Photo courtesy of Ratusz

