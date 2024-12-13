She sings the blues, R&B, soul and jazz. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., Peggy Ratusz will apply all those styles to her Merry & Bright Acoustic Christmas Concert at White Horse Black Mountain. In the first half of the special, seasonal show, Ratusz will be joined by acoustic guitarists Kelly Jones and Jonathan Pearlman, pianist Taylor Pierson and violinist/fiddle player Paul McIntire to perform lesser-known holiday gems and new arrangements of old favorites. For the second part of the concert, Love Bubble — Ratusz’s trio with Hank Bones and Paula Hanke — takes the stage for a set of original holiday songs. To send everyone out brimming with holiday spirit, all the artists will come together for a rockin’ round the Christmas tree, fa-la-la finale. Tickets are pay-what you can with a suggested donation of $25. avl.mx/ece Photo courtesy of Ratusz
Smart Bets: Merry & Bright Acoustic Christmas Concert
