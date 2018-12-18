Smart Bets: Mischief Managed

True to its Harry Potter-inspired name, Mischief Managed solemnly swears it’s up to no good and promises “the finest in geek burlesque” with each performance. Following up the group’s October appearance at the Conapalooza pop culture and gaming convention in Kingsport, Tenn., and pre-Halloween show Tales from the Cabaret II at The Crow & Quill, Asheville’s premier “nerdlesque” troupe returns to the latter venue on Saturday, Dec. 22, for a night of Christmas-themed burlesque. The event description teases a “lampoon [of] America’s darling holiday” through the women’s “signature song and dance routines” and such sights as sequins, glitter, pasties and outrageous costumes. Mischief Managed’s final show of the year gets underway at 9 p.m. $5. thecrowandquill.com. Photo courtesy of Mischief Managed