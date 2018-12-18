Smart Bets: Mischief Managed

True to its Harry Potter-inspired name, Mischief Managed solemnly swears it’s up to no good and promises “the finest in geek burlesque” with each performance. Following up the group’s October appearance at the Conapalooza pop culture and gaming convention in Kingsport, Tenn., and pre-Halloween show Tales from the Cabaret II at The Crow & Quill, Asheville’s premier “nerdlesque” troupe returns to the latter venue on Saturday, Dec. 22, for a night of Christmas-themed burlesque. The event description teases a “lampoon [of] America’s darling holiday” through the women’s “signature song and dance routines” and such sights as sequins, glitter, pasties and outrageous costumes. Mischief Managed’s final show of the year gets underway at 9 p.m. $5. thecrowandquill.com. Photo courtesy of Mischief Managed
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.