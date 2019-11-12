Smart Bets: Missy Andersen

A native of Detroit, vocalist Missy Andersen has been fronting bands since she was a teenager. Shortly thereafter, she began booking studio sessions and became an in-demand backup singer, eventually making her way to San Diego. There, she met Heine Andersen, a veteran guitarist in town from Denmark. The two wound up marrying and formed the band Tell Mama. Now touring under the moniker “Missy Andersen and Her One-Man Band,” the duo presents stripped-down versions of originals and covers that explore numerous corners of blues and soul traditions. The unified team swing by White Horse Black Mountain on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo courtesy of Andersen