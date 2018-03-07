Smart Bets: Momentum Gallery exhibitions

Doubling down on the mindset that two are better than one, Momentum Gallery opens dual exhibitions pairing gallery artists on Sunday, March 11. In his Asheville gallery debut, local printmaker Bill Hall has his minimalist compositions that play with one’s perception of depth set against vintage lithographs and mezzotints from the 1950s and ’60s by the late modernist Maltby Sykes (1911-’92). Elsewhere in the space, Drew Galloway’s new landscape paintings on asymmetrical sheets of found metal are matched with works from wood sculptor Christian Burchard, who uses green, unpredictable wood from Pacific madrone burls. An artist reception for both exhibitions takes place 5-8 p.m. The duets run through April 28. Free. momentumgallery.com. Pictured, “White Gate” by Christian Burchard
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.