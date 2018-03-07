Smart Bets: Momentum Gallery exhibitions

Doubling down on the mindset that two are better than one, Momentum Gallery opens dual exhibitions pairing gallery artists on Sunday, March 11. In his Asheville gallery debut, local printmaker Bill Hall has his minimalist compositions that play with one’s perception of depth set against vintage lithographs and mezzotints from the 1950s and ’60s by the late modernist Maltby Sykes (1911-’92). Elsewhere in the space, Drew Galloway’s new landscape paintings on asymmetrical sheets of found metal are matched with works from wood sculptor Christian Burchard, who uses green, unpredictable wood from Pacific madrone burls. An artist reception for both exhibitions takes place 5-8 p.m. The duets run through April 28. Free. momentumgallery.com. Pictured, “White Gate” by Christian Burchard