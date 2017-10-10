Smart Bets: Moses Sumney

The breathy, upper-register vocals of Moses Sumney fit right in with the sonic tapestry of Sufjan Stevens, part of an all-star roster of the neosoul singer/guitarist’s collaborators that also includes David Byrne, Karen O and James Blake. (Also on that list is Solange, with whom Sumney recorded a humorous impromptu cover of Nina Simone’s “Where Can I Go Without You” that addresses whether or not he smokes marijuana.) The Los Angeles artist’s debut full-length Aromanticism — a concept album about, in his words, “lovelessness as a sonic dreamscape” that “seeks to interrogate the social constructions around romance” — earned Pitchfork’s Best New Music nod upon its late September debut. Sumney heads to The Mothlight on Saturday, Oct. 14, for a 9:30 p.m. performance. Experimental multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Sam Gendel opens. $15 advance/$18 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Sumney
