Smart Bets: Mountain Heritage Day

Billed by Western Carolina University as its “annual gift to the community,” Mountain Heritage Day returns to the campus for the 45th year on Saturday, Sept. 28. The celebration of Southern Appalachian culture takes place at WCU’s intramural field and includes live music and clogging groups on two stages, plus opportunities for audience participation via a shape-note singing and ballad singing circle. Storytelling, a chainsaw and timber sports event, and a classic/vintage car show are also on the docket, along with black powder rifle and atlatl demonstrations from members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, whose popular stickball demonstrations come courtesy of its “Wa-le-la” Hummingbird and “Kolanvyi” Big Cove teams. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a 5K race and conclude following a 7 p.m. community square dance in Reid Gym. Free to attend. mountainheritageday.com. Photo of the Becky Buller Band courtesy of the artists