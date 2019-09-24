Smart Bets: Mountain Heritage Day

Billed by Western Carolina University as its “annual gift to the community,” Mountain Heritage Day returns to the campus for the 45th year on Saturday, Sept. 28. The celebration of Southern Appalachian culture takes place at WCU’s intramural field and includes live music and clogging groups on two stages, plus opportunities for audience participation via a shape-note singing and ballad singing circle. Storytelling, a chainsaw and timber sports event, and a classic/vintage car show are also on the docket, along with black powder rifle and atlatl demonstrations from members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, whose popular stickball demonstrations come courtesy of its “Wa-le-la” Hummingbird and “Kolanvyi” Big Cove teams. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a 5K race and conclude following a 7 p.m. community square dance in Reid Gym. Free to attend. mountainheritageday.com. Photo of the Becky Buller Band courtesy of the artists
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.