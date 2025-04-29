Smart Bets: Music for MANNA

Music feeds the soul, but people have to eat, and thousands of households in Western North Carolina count on MANNA FoodBank for assistance. Even when Tropical Storm Helene destroyed the nonprofit’s Swannanoa Road headquarters and warehouse, the organization continued feeding those in need.

To help MANNA meet its need to rebuild and carry on with its work, Asheville singer/songwriter Guy Smith reached out to 14 of his fellow local artists and invited them to write a song reflecting their experience with Helene. Smith, in turn, compiled all the songs (some recorded in his home studio) into the album The Flood: Music for MANNA, scheduled for a Wednesday, April 30, release.

All proceeds from album sales will go to MANNA, and the songwriters are donating an average of 50% of their publishing royalties to the organization as well. The album’s website (avl.mx/eqi) includes each writer’s thoughts on the disaster and the lyrics to the songs. See the album performed live at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at White Horse Black Mountain. Like all shows at the venue, admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis, with a suggested donation of $20. avl.mx/eqm