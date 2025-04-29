Smart Bets: Music for MANNA

Posted on by Kay West
Photo of Guy Smith by Sophia Phillips

Music feeds the soul, but people have to eat, and thousands of households in Western North Carolina count on MANNA FoodBank for assistance. Even when Tropical Storm Helene destroyed the nonprofit’s Swannanoa Road headquarters and warehouse, the organization continued feeding those in need. 

To help MANNA meet its need to rebuild and carry on with its work, Asheville singer/songwriter Guy Smith reached out to 14 of his fellow local artists and invited them to write a song reflecting their experience with Helene. Smith, in turn, compiled all the songs (some recorded in his home studio) into the album The Flood: Music for MANNA, scheduled for a Wednesday, April 30, release.

All proceeds from album sales will go to MANNA, and the songwriters are donating an average of 50% of their publishing royalties to the organization as well. The album’s website (avl.mx/eqi) includes each writer’s thoughts on the disaster and the lyrics to the songs. See the album performed live at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at White Horse Black Mountain. Like all shows at the venue, admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis, with a suggested donation of $20. avl.mx/eqm

About Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
