Smart Bets: Music for MANNA

Music feeds the soul, but people have to eat, and thousands of households in Western North Carolina count on MANNA FoodBank for assistance. Even when Tropical Storm Helene destroyed the nonprofit’s Swannanoa Road headquarters and warehouse, the organization continued feeding those in need.
To help MANNA meet its need to rebuild and carry on with its work, Asheville singer/songwriter Guy Smith reached out to 14 of his fellow local artists and invited them to write a song reflecting their experience with Helene. Smith, in turn, compiled all the songs (some recorded in his home studio) into the album The Flood: Music for MANNA, scheduled for a Wednesday, April 30, release.
All proceeds from album sales will go to MANNA, and the songwriters are donating an average of 50% of their publishing royalties to the organization as well. The album’s website (avl.mx/eqi) includes each writer’s thoughts on the disaster and the lyrics to the songs. See the album performed live at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at White Horse Black Mountain. Like all shows at the venue, admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis, with a suggested donation of $20. avl.mx/eqm
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.