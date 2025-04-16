Smart Bets: Music Is Life — Band Day

Photo of the Sound Machine Marching Band courtesy of N.C. Central University

Who doesn’t love a drumline and majorettes combo?

Recognizing the universal appeal, the Christine W. Avery (CWA) Learning Center will bring N.C. Central University’s Marching Sound Machine to the Asheville High School football field on Thursday, April 17, as part of the community group’s launch of its Music Is Life program. The acclaimed musicians will perform and lead an interactive clinic for youths ages 7-18.

The Music Is Life program offers students marching band and performance training; science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) concepts through music; and social and emotional learning.

“We’re thrilled to bring this exciting program to Asheville, as we know how impactful music and performing arts can be for youth development,” says Marcus Joyner, the Music Is Life director and an accomplished drummer, in a press release. “The Music Is Life program not only provides creative outlets for young people, but it also fosters teamwork, discipline and self-expression.”

The event runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 admission includes lunch and use of instruments. Free for current CWA students. avl.mx/ep7

