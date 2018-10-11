Smart Bets: Natalie Prass

Richmond-based musician Natalie Prass was all set to record the follow-up to her acclaimed self-titled album. Then the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election were finalized, and the despair she felt for herself and her fellow Americans made her rethink the next step. “I knew I would be so upset with myself if I didn’t take the opportunity to say some of the things that meant so much to me, so I decided to rewrite the record,” Prass says. Produced by her longtime friend Matthew E. White, The Future and The Past channels those frustrations through a sonic mix of gospel, ’80’s pop, ’90s R&B and Brazilian Tropicália. Prass performs those songs and more at The Mothlight on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. Australian indie rocker Stella Donnelly opens. themothlight.com. Photo by Tonje Thilesen