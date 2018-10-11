Smart Bets: Natalie Prass

Richmond-based musician Natalie Prass was all set to record the follow-up to her acclaimed self-titled album. Then the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election were finalized, and the despair she felt for herself and her fellow Americans made her rethink the next step. “I knew I would be so upset with myself if I didn’t take the opportunity to say some of the things that meant so much to me, so I decided to rewrite the record,” Prass says. Produced by her longtime friend Matthew E. White, The Future and The Past channels those frustrations through a sonic mix of gospel, ’80’s pop, ’90s R&B and Brazilian Tropicália. Prass performs those songs and more at The Mothlight on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. Australian indie rocker Stella Donnelly opens. themothlight.com. Photo by Tonje Thilesen
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.