Smart Bets: Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas

Hailing from southern Louisiana, songwriter and accordion player Nathan Williams brings the fast dance music of zydeco to the masses alongside musicians from his talented family. Joining him onstage are his brother Dennis Paul Williams on jazz-influenced guitar, son Nathan Williams Jr. on keyboard and cousin Mark Williams on rubboard. And though not related by blood, the rhythm section of Paul “Not the Actor” Newman (bass) and Herman “Rat” Brown (drums) feels like part of the family. Also key to the ensemble’s success behind the scenes is Nathan Sr.’s oldest brother and the band’s manager, Sid “El Sid O” Williams, who also plays accordion on the side. Together, they form Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas, and they’ll head to The Orange Peel on Saturday, May 18, for a 7:30 p.m. dance party. $18 advance/$20 day of show. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Joe Del Tufo