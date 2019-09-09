Smart Bets: Natural Disaster

A native of South Korea, Seung Jun Seo was raised by his grandmother in a rural town where the nearest neighbor lived 30 minutes away. With barely any exposure to commercial materials, he mixed soil with water to create works of clay. He went on to become a stage director for prominent theater and television companies but wound up paralyzed from a rare illness and hospitalized for two years. Regaining his health and retiring from theater, Jun moved to Maui and rediscovered his love for clay forms and the natural world. Now based in Asheville and running the newly opened Gallery 101, he’ll debut his show Natural Disaster, which explores the violent dichotomy of volcanoes and earthquakes, and attempts to build a bridge of acceptance between the two. An opening reception takes place Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. The exhibition remains on display through Sunday, Oct. 27. junceramics.com. Photo courtesy of the artist

