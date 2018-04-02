Smart Bets: Natural Elements

As winter turned to spring, collaborations were afoot at Wedge Studios. Highlighting nature through their individual style and medium preferences, resident artists Elise Okrend, Tessa Lang and Jen Gordon joined forces for the show Natural Elements. Okrend’s pastels depict grasses, sunsets and sunrises; Lang’s use of oil bar in a contemporary animal series reflects her abstract style; and Gordon’s mixed-media work employs found and reclaimed objects as well as papermaking and wax painting. The artists’ selected creations may be viewed in the Cloud Room at Wedge Brewing Co.’s Foundation location starting Monday, April 2. There will be an opening reception Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the exhibition will be on display through April 30. Free to attend. wedgebrewing.com/location-wedge-foundation. Image by Gordon
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.