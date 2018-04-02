Smart Bets: Natural Elements

As winter turned to spring, collaborations were afoot at Wedge Studios. Highlighting nature through their individual style and medium preferences, resident artists Elise Okrend, Tessa Lang and Jen Gordon joined forces for the show Natural Elements. Okrend’s pastels depict grasses, sunsets and sunrises; Lang’s use of oil bar in a contemporary animal series reflects her abstract style; and Gordon’s mixed-media work employs found and reclaimed objects as well as papermaking and wax painting. The artists’ selected creations may be viewed in the Cloud Room at Wedge Brewing Co.’s Foundation location starting Monday, April 2. There will be an opening reception Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the exhibition will be on display through April 30. Free to attend. wedgebrewing.com/location-wedge-foundation. Image by Gordon