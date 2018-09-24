Smart Bets: N.C. Dance Festival

Back for its 28th season, the N.C. Dance Festival spotlights work by some of the best modern dance choreographers in the state with performances in Asheville, Durham, Charlotte and Greensboro, each showcasing a different collection of featured artists. For the local stops on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29, at The BeBe Theatre, Asheville Contemporary Dance Theater presents an excerpt of Death by Plastica, a quartet piece inspired by the use and abuse of plastic. Other group and solo dances from artists hailing from Durham and Burlington explore such topics as female identity and Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Both shows begin at 8 p.m. $15 advance for students and seniors/$18 day of show. $18 general admission advance/$20 day of show. danceproject.org. Photo by Chris Walt
