Smart Bets: NC Writers’ Network Spring Conference

Back in Asheville for the first time since 2019, the N.C. Writers’ Network 2025 Spring Conference runs Friday-Sunday, May 2-4, at the DoubleTree Asheville-Biltmore. The conference opens with a keynote address by Ron Rash (Serena) and continues over the weekend with a lineup of talks, workshops, panels and resource opportunities.
Initially slated for early November 2024, the network rescheduled the conference after Tropical Storm Helene. Several offerings reflect postflood life, including a Saturday, May 3, luncheon discussion called “What the Mountains Need Now,” moderated by local author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle (Even As We Breathe).
Another panel of note, “Have You People Never Seen the Terminator?: Writers & AI,” features a discussion the benefits, hype, dangers and backlash of artificial intelligence.
“Just about everything we offer network members is in the spring conference: the chance to hone your craft, the chance to learn the business, the chance to find or nurture or renew community with other writers,” says Ed Southern, network executive director.
Registration is open and scholarships are available. avl.mx/enx
