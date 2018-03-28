Smart Bets: Nimbus

True to its cloud-inspired name, Nimbus freely explores the globe in search of new musical inspirations. The project allows Asheville-based musician Patrick Fitzsimons to blend his interests in electronic and world music as well as his dual backgrounds as a guitarist and percussionist. A member of local African fusion groups Zansa and Mande Foly, Fitzsimons employs a MIDI guitar and drum pad for much of Nimbus’ debut four-track EP Ascension, which he recorded, mixed and mastered using Ableton Live and a mobile laptop setup. Among many the EP’s influences, the songs incorporate Cuban rhythms and traditional Zimbabwean melodies along with frequent dub delays. Fitzsimons presents his eclectic creations in a live setting Saturday, March 31, 7-10 p.m., at Pillar. Free. pillaravl.com. Photo courtesy of Fitzsimons