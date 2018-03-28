Smart Bets: Nimbus

True to its cloud-inspired name, Nimbus freely explores the globe in search of new musical inspirations. The project allows Asheville-based musician Patrick Fitzsimons to blend his interests in electronic and world music as well as his dual backgrounds as a guitarist and percussionist. A member of local African fusion groups Zansa and Mande Foly, Fitzsimons employs a MIDI guitar and drum pad for much of Nimbus’ debut four-track EP Ascension, which he recorded, mixed and mastered using Ableton Live and a mobile laptop setup. Among many the EP’s influences, the songs incorporate Cuban rhythms and traditional Zimbabwean melodies along with frequent dub delays. Fitzsimons presents his eclectic creations in a live setting Saturday, March 31, 7-10 p.m., at Pillar. Free. pillaravl.com. Photo courtesy of Fitzsimons
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.