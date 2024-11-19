Smart Bets: Off Book: The Improvised Musical

Love musicals? Love to laugh? Love improv? Off Book: The Improvised Musical has it all in one zany ball of fun, and it’s all done on the fly by musical comedy duo Jess McKenna and Zach Reino. The popular podcast-turned-live-show will be at The Orange Peel at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. At every Off Book show, McKenna and Reino present a completely improvised musical. Their podcast has been featured at Comedy Central’s Clusterfest Festival, Moontower comedy festival the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles. The pair have written for the Peacock series Baking It starring Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Andy Samberg, and created musical sketches for the animated television show Rick and Morty and the Party Over Here comedy sketch show. Off Book is a seated show; tickets are $27.50 and $30. avl.mx/eb0

