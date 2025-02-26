Smart Bets: OpenDoors Art Affair

Nothing clandestine about this love affair. On Saturday, March 1, local nonprofit OpenDoors will raise the curtain on its 15th annual Art Affair fundraiser at the Asheville Masonic Temple with the big reveal of donated work by more than 30 Western North Carolina artists available through a silent and live auction. Paintings, handmade apparel, mixed media collage, woodwork, stoneware and a curated five-course wine dinner for 12 are among the treasures attendees will bid on. The theme of Art Affair 2025 is Ripple Effect, recognizing small acts of compassion and heroism that have provided the region with hope and healing after Tropical Storm Helene. The theme also reflects the mission of OpenDoors, founded in 2005, to eradicate race-based gaps in opportunity and achievement by providing year-round academic and enrichment opportunities for local students. Corporate sponsorships ensure all ticket sales and auction proceeds directly support OpenDoors students. Holders of the $200 VIP tickets get a sneak peek at the auction items with doors opening at 6 p.m.; general admission is $150, with entry at 6:45 p.m. The program and live auction begin at 8:15 p.m. Chef-prepared food and signature cocktails will be provided to all guests at the arty party. avl.mx/ej4

