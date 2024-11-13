Smart Bets: Oral history exhibit

Following nearly three weeks’ closure after Tropical Storm Helene, the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center (SVMHC) reopened in mid-October with new hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. With the reopening, the Black Mountain museum debuted a new mini-exhibit, “In the Spotlight: How Older Adults in Western North Carolina Serve their Communities.” The installation runs through Saturday, Feb. 1, showcasing the oral histories of 22 elders from 12 WNC counties. AARP North Carolina Mountain Region staff and volunteers conducted the interviews with training and guidance from Deep Gap-based oral historian Willard Watson , revealing themes of community pride, environmental stewardship, preservation of Appalachian culture, volunteerism as a spiritual practice and more. The current featured exhibit, “Striking a Chord: Music and Community in the Swannanoa Valley,” also continues, highlighting the musical traditions of the area. In the wake of Helene, SVMHC is seeking contributions from community members to create a historical archive of stories, videos and photos from the storm and its aftermath. avl.mx/ea0

