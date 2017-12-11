Smart Bets: Orange Krush

In order to hear the live mixtape delights of Orange Krush, one typically either has to be getting married or invited to said ceremony by the couple-to-be. At these and additional private functions, the nonet of all-star Asheville talent — including vocalists Ryan Barber and Pam Jones, drummer Phill Bronson and a trio of horns — has moved its share of feet through an extensive repertoire of popular covers and the ability to switch up the night’s playlist to keep the crowd dancing. Unwilling to hide the band’s charms from the public, Isis Music Hall brings its well-practiced jams to the masses Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m. $10. Wedding dresses and tuxedos optional. isisasheville.com. Photo by Carrie Turner
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.