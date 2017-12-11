Smart Bets: Orange Krush

In order to hear the live mixtape delights of Orange Krush, one typically either has to be getting married or invited to said ceremony by the couple-to-be. At these and additional private functions, the nonet of all-star Asheville talent — including vocalists Ryan Barber and Pam Jones, drummer Phill Bronson and a trio of horns — has moved its share of feet through an extensive repertoire of popular covers and the ability to switch up the night’s playlist to keep the crowd dancing. Unwilling to hide the band’s charms from the public, Isis Music Hall brings its well-practiced jams to the masses Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m. $10. Wedding dresses and tuxedos optional. isisasheville.com. Photo by Carrie Turner