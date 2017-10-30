Smart Bets: Oteil Burbridge & Friends

Sure, Oteil Burbridge has shared stages with Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Levon Helm and Taj Mahal, but before he was a two-time Grammy-winning bassist, he shared screen time with Peter Sellers. That’s Burbridge in Being There as one of the tough, Washington, D.C., youths whom Sellers’ character approaches on the sidewalk, inquiring where he might find a garden in which to work. After moving from acting to playing in the Aquarium Rescue Unit, Allman Brothers Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band, Burbridge’s well-connected ways have now led to the Oteil and Friends tour, which loops in the talents of Eric Krasno, John Kadlecik, Jay Lane, Melvin Seals, Weedie Braimah and Alfreda Gerald. The star-studded event stops at Salvage Station on Friday, Nov. 3, at 9 p.m. $25 advance/$33 day of show. salvagestation.com. Photo of Burbridge courtesy of the artist
