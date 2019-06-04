Smart Bets: Outdoor Summer Funk Festival

On Saturday, June 8, at 6 p.m., Friendship Community Center in Asheville’s Shiloh neighborhood transforms into the home of the Outdoor Summer Funk Festival. Topping the bill is Cameo bass guitarist Aaron Mills, whose eponymous project will grace the stage with The Funk Attack Band, The Inkwell Band, The Funk Bandits and The Interactive Concepts. Also on the docket is local DJ Perry Earls. The family-friendly event will have food and alcoholic beverages for sale, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In the words of event organizer Mack Harrison, “Asheville might not ever see an outdoor funk concert this large again.” The music runs until midnight. $35. avl.mx/63b. Photo of Mills courtesy of the artist

