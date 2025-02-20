Smart Bets: Palestinian Film Festival

Every picture tells a story, and the full-length films and shorts that will be screened at the Sumud Collective’s Palestinian Film Festival on Sunday, Feb. 23, will help tell the myriad stories of Palestinian resistance.

The Sumud Collective is a Western North Carolina-based group dedicated to solidarity with Palestinians against occupation. Organizers say the six films to be screened — The Present, Hebron, Tale of Three Jewels, The Painting, Foragers and The Time That Remains — are appropriate for middle-school-age youths and older. Activities are planned for younger children.

Beyond the films, there will be tabling from community organizations and Q&A opportunities with directors and local Palestinian liberation activists. Palestinian food is included in the $15-$40 sliding-scale ticket price (no one will be turned away for lack of funds). Proceeds from the event will be used to help Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. Doors open at 11 a.m. with screenings and activities running until 9 p.m. at the El Porvenir Cultural Center, 17 Westside Drive. avl.mx/ejl