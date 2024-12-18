Smart Bets: Papadosio’s Holidosio at Third Room

It is not hyperbolic to say there is no other space in Asheville like Third Room, a digital art gallery and live music venue founded by Hailey Dellinger , Alex Duvall and Whitney Wolf. Third Room opened Nov.26 in the building at 46 Wall St. that had been home for many years to the Jubilee! spiritual community. Midwest-bred, Asheville-based five-piece band Papadosio brings its jamtronica sounds to Third Room’s main event stage for a three-night holiday celebration, Holidosio, at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 19-21. Papadosio typically plays much larger stages, but the band sometimes seeks more intimate venues. “We heard about Third Room and its immersive visual system, and it felt like the perfect fit for this year’s holiday celebration,” says guitarist and vocalist Anthony Thogmartin . Third Room’s current generative art exhibit, Un/Natural Worlds, will be open for viewing before and during the performances. Generative art uses human-designed algorithms that interact with a computer program to create images. All the art on display on Third Room’s digital canvases is created by humans; AI-generated images are not permitted. The gallery is open noon-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Third Room has a bar offering beer, wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic options, including mocktails. Single-day tickets for Papadosio Holidosio are $50; three-night passes are $120. avl.mx/edl Photo of Papadosio by Hunter Rentz

