Smart Bets: Petit Mondrian

Asheville Creative Arts’ 10 Year Anniversary Season kicks off Wednesday, April 2, at the Tina McGuire Theatre with Petit Mondrian. Created, directed and with puppets by Edwin Salas Acosta, the dance theater piece for children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers explores the red, blue and yellow colors and abstract shapes of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian.
The 20-minute performance by local actors Ethan Schultz and Eddie Yoffee includes an original, multilingual lullaby. At the show’s conclusion, 10 minutes of free play invites young people to explore and interact with the space and artistic elements of the piece.
The production continues ACA’s expansion into Theatre for the Very Young (i.e., birth to 5 years old) that began with Shell, its premiere baby theater performance in the 2022-23 season. Performances are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, April 2-4 and April 9-11; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays, April 5 and 12; and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 6 and 13. All shows are pay-what-you-wish; donations are collected at the end. avl.mx/cgs
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.