Smart Bets: Petit Mondrian

Asheville Creative Arts’ 10 Year Anniversary Season kicks off Wednesday, April 2, at the Tina McGuire Theatre with Petit Mondrian. Created, directed and with puppets by Edwin Salas Acosta, the dance theater piece for children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers explores the red, blue and yellow colors and abstract shapes of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian.

The 20-minute performance by local actors Ethan Schultz and Eddie Yoffee includes an original, multilingual lullaby. At the show’s conclusion, 10 minutes of free play invites young people to explore and interact with the space and artistic elements of the piece.

The production continues ACA’s expansion into Theatre for the Very Young (i.e., birth to 5 years old) that began with Shell, its premiere baby theater performance in the 2022-23 season. Performances are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, April 2-4 and April 9-11; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays, April 5 and 12; and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 6 and 13. All shows are pay-what-you-wish; donations are collected at the end. avl.mx/cgs