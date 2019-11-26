Smart Bets: Pétunia

A native of rural Quebec, Pétunia has called Vancouver home since 2007. There, he’s created country music as a solo artist and with his band, The Vipers, which he describes via such hypothetical intersections as if “David Lynch and Nick Cave had a hillbilly baby that yodeled” or “Tom Waits meets Elvis [Presley] at Woody Guthrie’s hobo junction.” For his Friday, Nov. 29, show at Jack of the Wood, Pétunia reports he’ll be backed by The “Georgia” Vipers — aka Atlanta-based “surf-western” duo Andrea & Mud, itself the alleged results of what might happen if “Doc Watson and The Cramps had a love child while watching a [Quentin] Tarantino movie.” The evening of unexpected pop culture intersections and offspring begins at 9 p.m. $5. jackofthewood.com. Photo courtesy of Pétunia