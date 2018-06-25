Smart Bets: Puppet Paradise

The Asheville area has been given numerous nicknames over the years. From Thursday, June 28, to Sunday, July 1, it will add Puppet Paradise to that list as it plays host to the Puppeteers of America Southeast Regional Festival. The long weekend features performances and workshops by some of the top puppeteers from across the country, including local pro Hobey Ford and Chapel Hill’s Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins, pictured. Also of note is the Wham, Bam! Puppet Slam, an evening of short-form puppet theater for adults hosted by Asheville-based Toybox. The festival runs June 28-30 at Warren Wilson College and July 1 at Sly Grog Lounge. Registration includes admission to all shows and workshops. $250 for Puppeteers of America members, $300 for the general public and $150 for children ages 12 and younger. Individual tickets are $10 for adults/$5 for children. puppet-paradise.squarespace.com. Photo courtesy of Pipkins