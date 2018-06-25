Smart Bets: Puppet Paradise

The Asheville area has been given numerous nicknames over the years. From Thursday, June 28, to Sunday, July 1, it will add Puppet Paradise to that list as it plays host to the Puppeteers of America Southeast Regional Festival. The long weekend features performances and workshops by some of the top puppeteers from across the country, including local pro Hobey Ford and Chapel Hill’s Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins, pictured. Also of note is the Wham, Bam! Puppet Slam, an evening of short-form puppet theater for adults hosted by Asheville-based Toybox. The festival runs June 28-30 at Warren Wilson College and July 1 at Sly Grog Lounge. Registration includes admission to all shows and workshops. $250 for Puppeteers of America members, $300 for the general public and $150 for children ages 12 and younger. Individual tickets are $10 for adults/$5 for children. puppet-paradise.squarespace.com. Photo courtesy of Pipkins
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.