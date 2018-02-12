Smart Bets: Rachael Yamagata

During her student days at Northwestern University, Rachael Yamagata got her break in the music industry with the Chicago funk band Bumpus. On her own since 2001 and currently based in Woodstock, N.Y., she takes to the road with the Songs. Stories. Solo. tour, touted as a collection of stripped-down, re-envisioned versions of her soulful, full-band indie rock songs. Yamagata has cited Bruce Springsteen’s “VH1 Storytellers” episode as an inspiration for the intimate approach, which will also feature a visual component and serve as a reset of sorts before recording a follow-up to her 2016 album, Tightrope Walker. Yamagata stops by The Grey Eagle on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. Fellow singer-songwriter Sandy Bell opens. $22 advance/$25 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Laura Crosta