Smart Bets: RADA Outpost Gallery grand opening

Within days of Tropical Storm Helene wiping out many of the River Arts District’s buildings, studios and art, people sprang into action to help and raise funds. Notably, the River Arts District Artists (RADA) group, under the leadership of its current president, jewelry designer and maker Jeffrey Burroughs, launched the RADA Foundation (avl.mx/eim). On Friday, Feb. 14, the RADA Outpost Gallery at 24 N. Lexington Ave. will host a grand opening party from 5-8 p.m.
The large space was donated to RADA by Hatteras Sky’s Radical Hotel, spearheaded by Hatteras Sky principal Amy Kelly; Radical also paid for the gallery’s signage. ”In this space, we can show and sell art from RAD artists who lost studios, galleries, art, supplies and income to Helene,” Burroughs says. “We can also advocate for and remind people that studios are open in the upper part of RAD on Roberts Street, Artful Way, Clingman Avenue and Depot Street.”
Situated next door to Table restaurant, the multiroom gallery’s walls feature works by over 80 artists, with crafts-style pieces to be added as the gallery acquires more furnishings. Burroughs says RADA is working with another arts patron to extend the residency for Outpost until the end of this year. avl.mx/eil
Before you comment
