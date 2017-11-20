Smart Bets: Ragbag Productions

Primed to jolt the citizenry awake from its Thanksgiving food comas, Ragbag Productions brings its turn-of-the-century-themed variety shows to The Crow & Quill. In line with the bar’s regular programming of jazz, swing and cabaret, the night of throwback entertainment highlights the talents of three Southeastern women. Charlotte-based Bette Machete hosts the event and adds her own versions of burlesque and sideshow. Fellow Queen City performer Secoria DeKitten — whose Facebook profile touts “exploring the oddities and limits of the human body” and features photos of knives dangling from wires hooked into her lower eyelids — promises sword swallowing and stunts, while Atlanta’s Mary Strawberry satisfies the evening’s striptease quota. The show takes place Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10 p.m. $5. thecrowandquill.com. Photo courtesy of Bette Machete
