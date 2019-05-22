Smart Bets: Red, White & Boobs

Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect upon and pay tribute to military veterans who’ve given their lives to preserve the many freedoms enjoyed by U.S. citizens. Among those liberties are the ability to tell jokes and laugh, both of which will be celebrated through Modelface Comedy’s Red, White and Boobs showcase, featuring stand-up from some of the top female comics in Washington, D.C. — Blaire Postman, Bridget Geiran, Elizabeth Danger Norman and Chelsea Shorte. The event takes place Sunday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m., part of a four-day comedy extravaganza at LaZoom Room. The holiday weekend also includes a Pun Battle (May 23) and performances by Paul Ollinger (May 24) and Tim Northern (May 25). $10 advance/$14 day of show. avl.mx/60o. Photo of Postman, courtesy of the comedian