Smart Bets: Red, White & Boobs

Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect upon and pay tribute to military veterans who’ve given their lives to preserve the many freedoms enjoyed by U.S. citizens. Among those liberties are the ability to tell jokes and laugh, both of which will be celebrated through Modelface Comedy’s Red, White and Boobs showcase, featuring stand-up from some of the top female comics in Washington, D.C. — Blaire Postman, Bridget Geiran, Elizabeth Danger Norman and Chelsea Shorte. The event takes place Sunday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m., part of a four-day comedy extravaganza at LaZoom Room. The holiday weekend also includes a Pun Battle (May 23) and performances by Paul Ollinger (May 24) and Tim Northern (May 25). $10 advance/$14 day of show. avl.mx/60o. Photo of Postman, courtesy of the comedian
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.