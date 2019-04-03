Smart Bets: Reed Turchi

Swannanoa native Reed Turchi continues to thrive as a Tennessee transplant. Back with his 11th album — the latest with his Nashville-based Kudzu Choir — the multi-instrumentalist went to the legendary Sun Studio to record Midnight in Memphis. “Back in August, we went to the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll … to record a session for PBS that will be airing nationally throughout 2019 and 2020,” Turchi says. “It was quite a party, with the ghosts of Elvis, Howlin’ Wolf, Johnny Cash, Scotty Moore, all shaking the walls down with us.” Turchi returns to Western North Carolina for an album release show on Tuesday, April 9, at The Grey Eagle. An as-yet-unannounced opening act will hit the stage at 8 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Alysse Gafkjen
