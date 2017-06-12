Smart bets: ‘Rescue Me!’ album release and benefit concert

The recently released compilation record Rescue Me! A Cause for Paws includes original Americana tunes from a dozen artists, all of which focus on love for our furry friends and adopted pets. All of proceeds from the sale of the album benefit animal welfare programs across the nation. Local artist and animal-lover Amy White co-produced the project and organized its regional release party. “When it came time to celebrate the release of Rescue Me!, I was eager to do my part at the local level,” she says. “Pairing a local CD release celebration with the honorable work of Brother Wolf is the perfect way to give back to those who give so tirelessly.” The benefit concert takes place at Isis Music Hall on Friday, June 16, at 8:30 p.m. $18/$20. isisasheville.com