Smart Bets: Resurrection Studios Collective

Posted on by Kay West
Resurrection Studio Collective artists are pictured with founder Heidi Adams, far right; photo courtesy of Resurrection

For 13 years, the Moog Music store and factory on Broadway in downtown Asheville was a destination for electronic musicians and synthesists. In 2023, Moog was acquired by InMusic, and its facility at 160 Broadway was closed.

On Friday, March 7, at 5 p.m., the site’s doors will open once again with the official launch event for Resurrection Studios Collective, a reimagination of the iconic building intended to showcase the work of Asheville creatives. The ambitious project was spearheaded by Heidi Adams, and her husband, former Moog CEO Mike Adams.

What used to be Moog’s production floor on the main level has been transformed into an expansive exhibition space featuring gallery walls for rotating artwork. The building’s top floor is now home to over 20 working artists with room for more.

The opening exhibition will include art inspired by Tropical Storm Helene, and artist Kira Bursky — whose 31 images of post-Helene Asheville debuted at the West Asheville Library in January — will have a pop-up shop at Resurrection’s main entrance throughout March and April. The March 7 event will feature live music by Doss Church & The Unholy Noise and begin at 7 p.m. DayTrip will provide bar service. avl.mx/pryl

Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
