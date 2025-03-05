Smart Bets: Resurrection Studios Collective

For 13 years, the Moog Music store and factory on Broadway in downtown Asheville was a destination for electronic musicians and synthesists. In 2023, Moog was acquired by InMusic, and its facility at 160 Broadway was closed.

On Friday, March 7, at 5 p.m., the site’s doors will open once again with the official launch event for Resurrection Studios Collective, a reimagination of the iconic building intended to showcase the work of Asheville creatives. The ambitious project was spearheaded by Heidi Adams, and her husband, former Moog CEO Mike Adams.

What used to be Moog’s production floor on the main level has been transformed into an expansive exhibition space featuring gallery walls for rotating artwork. The building’s top floor is now home to over 20 working artists with room for more.

The opening exhibition will include art inspired by Tropical Storm Helene, and artist Kira Bursky — whose 31 images of post-Helene Asheville debuted at the West Asheville Library in January — will have a pop-up shop at Resurrection’s main entrance throughout March and April. The March 7 event will feature live music by Doss Church & The Unholy Noise and begin at 7 p.m. DayTrip will provide bar service. avl.mx/pryl