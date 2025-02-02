Smart Bets:  Ricochet

Author Kellyn Carni leads a quiet life in a small mountain town outside of Asheville, with her husband, baby boy, dog, cat and chickens. But her imagination has time-traveled to 1918 Russia, the setting for her first book, Ricochet, a young adult historical fantasy novel that retells the story of the Romanov family murders. Carni will appear at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café where she will read from the book and have a conversation with Hayley Heninger , an Asheville actor and writer best known for her work as co-creator and voice of the paranormal fiction podcast Palimpsest. Ricochet takes readers to an alternate reality where Anastasia Romanov and her brother, Alexi, escape their family’s execution, thanks to a magical necklace. “Anastasia’s strengths are her fierce love for her family and her unbreakable sassiness,” says Carni in press material. “I wanted to answer the question: How do we find meaning in life when we’re stripped of everything that defines us?” The free event will be both in person and virtual. Pregistration is required. avl.mx/egb

