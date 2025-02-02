Author Kellyn Carni leads a quiet life in a small mountain town outside of Asheville, with her husband, baby boy, dog, cat and chickens. But her imagination has time-traveled to 1918 Russia, the setting for her first book, Ricochet, a young adult historical fantasy novel that retells the story of the Romanov family murders. Carni will appear at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café where she will read from the book and have a conversation with Hayley Heninger, an Asheville actor and writer best known for her work as co-creator and voice of the paranormal fiction podcast Palimpsest. Ricochet takes readers to an alternate reality where Anastasia Romanov and her brother, Alexi, escape their family’s execution, thanks to a magical necklace. “Anastasia’s strengths are her fierce love for her family and her unbreakable sassiness,” says Carni in press material. “I wanted to answer the question: How do we find meaning in life when we’re stripped of everything that defines us?” The free event will be both in person and virtual. Pregistration is required. avl.mx/egb
Smart Bets: Ricochet
Author Kellyn Carni leads a quiet life in a small mountain town outside of Asheville, with her husband, baby boy, dog, cat and chickens. But her imagination has time-traveled to 1918 Russia, the setting for her first book, Ricochet, a young adult historical fantasy novel that retells the story of the Romanov family murders. Carni will appear at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café where she will read from the book and have a conversation with Hayley Heninger, an Asheville actor and writer best known for her work as co-creator and voice of the paranormal fiction podcast Palimpsest. Ricochet takes readers to an alternate reality where Anastasia Romanov and her brother, Alexi, escape their family’s execution, thanks to a magical necklace. “Anastasia’s strengths are her fierce love for her family and her unbreakable sassiness,” says Carni in press material. “I wanted to answer the question: How do we find meaning in life when we’re stripped of everything that defines us?” The free event will be both in person and virtual. Pregistration is required. avl.mx/egb
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.