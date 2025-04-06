Smart Bets: Roots So Deep

Earth Month is upon us, and Hickory Nut Gap Farms and UNC Asheville’s environmental science department aren’t waiting until Earth Day to celebrate.

On Wednesday, April 9, at 5 p.m., in UNCA’s Blue Ridge Room, the two groups will co-host a screening of Roots So Deep, a four-part documentary series about creative farmers and scientists using ancient practices to solve modern problems. The evening also includes food from Hickory Nut Gap, opportunities for networking and a panel discussion about building climate resiliency.

Panel participants include the docuseries’ director, Peter Byck; Hickory Nut Gap Farms co-founder Jamie Ager; UNC Asheville assistant professor of environmental studies Jake Hagedorn; and Allen Williams, sixth-generation family farmer and a founding partner of Grass Fed Insights LLC, Understanding Ag LLC and the Soil Health Academy.

Tickets are $20. avl.mx/enw