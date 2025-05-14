Smart Bets: Saluda Arts Festival

Sing “Happy (170th) Birthday” to Madame Phoebia Cheek Sullivan on Saturday, May 17, at the 20th annual Saluda Arts Festival. The town’s most famous citizen, Sullivan was a renowned divine healer, herbalist, seer and woman of God who dedicated herself to healing others with her elixirs as well as touch and prayer. Her reputation led legions of devotees to Saluda during her lifetime.

In 1947, she founded the Sullivan Temple Missionary Baptist Church, and the site is being transformed into Saluda’s Madame Phoebia Cheek Sullivan Memorial Park, a haven spanning nearly 40 acres that will feature an amphitheater, community gardens, a dog park, event spaces, nature trails and a tranquil memorial.

This year, the festival honors her memory and celebrates Saluda’s heritage and arts culture. Historic Main Street will be the linear gallery for displays of paintings, pottery, metalwork, woodwork, jewelry, sculptures, fiber and more.

Singer/songwriter Daryle Ryce will perform 1-2 p.m. at Ella Grace Mintz Stage in McCreery Park.

The festival takes place 10 a.m.–4 p.m. in Saluda. For more information, visit avl.mx/erk.