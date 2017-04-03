Smart bets: Searra Jade

Local philosopholk singer-songwriter Searra Jade will celebrate two albums with one show. The performance marks the official drop of Catch & Release (previously only available as a digital EP), and Jade is also launching a Kickstarter campaign for her next album, Wave of Birdsong. The topics of Jade’s conversational, soulful lyrics range from the mundane, like fermentation, to melancholy observations on the impermanence of life. Acoustic guitar and clear lyrical delivery bring to mind feminist singers like Ani Difranco and Joni Mitchell, but with choruses that swerve into hip-hop and funk, Jade has a sound all her own. Searra Jade plays The Mothlight on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. Momma Molasses opens the show with Americana-folk, and Upland Drive finishes the night with high-energy rock. $7. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Searra Jade
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.