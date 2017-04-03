Smart bets: Searra Jade

Local philosopholk singer-songwriter Searra Jade will celebrate two albums with one show. The performance marks the official drop of Catch & Release (previously only available as a digital EP), and Jade is also launching a Kickstarter campaign for her next album, Wave of Birdsong. The topics of Jade’s conversational, soulful lyrics range from the mundane, like fermentation, to melancholy observations on the impermanence of life. Acoustic guitar and clear lyrical delivery bring to mind feminist singers like Ani Difranco and Joni Mitchell, but with choruses that swerve into hip-hop and funk, Jade has a sound all her own. Searra Jade plays The Mothlight on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. Momma Molasses opens the show with Americana-folk, and Upland Drive finishes the night with high-energy rock. $7. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Searra Jade