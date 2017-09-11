Smart Bets: Sharyn McCrumb

The Greenbrier Ghost and the murder trial it inspired are the latest nuggets of mountain folklore to catch the interest of Sharyn McCrumb. The Unquiet Grave, the writer’s newest novel, dramatizes the famous late-19th-century case, which arose based on alleged prompting from the spiritual world and featured the first black attorney in West Virginia. The author travels from her Virginia home to the other side of the Blue Ridge Mountains to read from the book at Malaprop’s on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. The following day, at 2 p.m., she’ll participate in UNC Asheville’s Zebulon B. Vance Reconsidered symposium in the Sherrill Center’s Mountain View Room 417. McCrumb will discuss the life and legacy of the former North Carolina governor, who’s appeared in several of her stories. Free. malaprops.com. unca.edu. Author photo by David McCrumb