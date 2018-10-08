Smart Bets: Signe Pike

As fans of the Outlander books and television series eagerly await the saga’s next installments, Signe Pike looks to fill the historical fiction void with The Lost Queen. The Charleston, S.C.-based author’s debut novel follows the journey of Languoreth, a real-life monarch of sixth-century Scotland, as well as the twin sister of the man who inspired the legend of Merlin. Pike has spent the past 10 years researching the work, which is told through the ruler’s eyes as she comes of age amid violence and political scheming both inside her kingdom and from outside forces. Romance also plays an important role in the tale — the first in a trilogy. Pike will read from and sign copies of her latest work at Malaprop’s on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. Free to attend. malaprops.com. Author photo by Tiffany Mizzell Photography