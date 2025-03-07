Smart Bets: Singer Songwriter ROUNDup

A photo of a battered guitar covered in dried mud salvaged during BeLoved Asheville’s cleanup from Tropical Storm Helene inspired the messaging for the Singer Songwriter ROUNDup organized by singer-songwriter Chris Wilhelm.

On Wednesday, March 12, 16 popular local musicians will perform rounds at The Grey Eagle to benefit BeLoved Asheville’s storm recovery work. Starting at 7 p.m., a new lineup of performers will roll out at the top of every hour, beginning with Kim Smith, Kristian Phillip Valentino, Andrew Scotchie and Alma Russ. Performing at 8 p.m. are Hannah Kaminer, Mike Martinez, Amanda Anne Platt and Chris Rosser. The 9-10 p.m. slot features Kevin Smith, Mon Bethelwood, MerylJane and McKinney. The final round starting at 10 p.m. belongs to Stephen Evans, Chris Wilhelm, Ashley Heath and Jason Curtis with emcee Bruce Swan.

Will the whole gang return to the stage for a grand finale? You’ll have to be there to find out. The musicians will be paid for their participation through a sponsorship from the Jazz Foundation of America. Tickets to the partially seated, all ages show are $20.60 with 100% of net proceeds going directly to BeLoved Asheville. Doors open at 6 p.m. avl.mx/ekg