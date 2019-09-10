Smart Bets: Sinkane

Featuring one of modern music’s most diverse lineups, Sinkane brings together a mix of Sudanese pop, Krautrock, prog rock, electronica, free jazz and funk. Orchestrating the disparate sounds into a unified front is Sudanese-American frontman Ahmed Gallab, who plays alongside Chinese guitarist Jonny Lam Chinese, Filipina keyboardist Elenna Canlas, Trinidadian drummer Chris St. Hilaire and American bassist Michael “Ish” Montgomery. The band’s latest album, Dépaysé, takes its name from a French word that translates as “to be removed from one’s habitual surroundings” and finds the Brooklyn-based artists exploring the theme of belonging. “Our collective experience as children of the diaspora helped bring the music to life in the most honest way possible,” Gallab says. Sinkane takes its global dance party to The Mothlight on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m. $15 advance/$18 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Tiffany Smith