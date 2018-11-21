Smart Bets: Smoota

On Pheromones, the follow-up to his debut solo album Fetishes, Brooklyn-based musician Smoota delves into topics few artists dare explore. According to the record’s description, they include “the polyamorous urge, happy S&M relationships, taboo lust for one’s in-laws, the complexity of the female orgasm, the connection between masturbation and intercourse, and more.” There’s also the title track, which was inspired by a friend who sells human sex pheromones online. Backed by slow jams and dance grooves created by vintage synthesizers and drum machines, the songs seek to celebrate humans’ biological urges through honesty, humor and clever wordplay. A veteran of TV on the Radio’s touring ensemble and a trombonist in the house band for Mike Myers’ “The Gong Show,” Smoota plays Fleetwood’s on Friday, Nov. 23, at 9 p.m. Asheville groups Cold Choir and PrettyPretty open. $7. fleetwoodsonhaywood.com. Photo courtesy of the artist
I wonder if he killed that fox himself?
probably found road kill … ;)