Smart Bets: Soul on Fire

Founded in 1983 by local art educator Shirley Whitesides and her fellow Delta Sigma Theta sorority members, Delta House provides a safe learning environment for those in need, focusing on character development and empowering students to become confident, responsible and caring citizens. On Saturday, Nov. 16, the fundraiser Soul on Fire seeks to help continue those efforts with an evening that celebrates heritage through art, culture and music. Offerings include an opening reception for My Soul Looks Back, an art exhibit featuring Whitesides’ work from the past 50 years; live painting by her former student, tattoo artist Miya Bailey; and two sets of dancing to the tunes of the Free Flow Band. It all takes place at A-B Tech’s Conference Center, 5-11 p.m. $30-$75. avl.mx/6om. Photos of Whitesides, left, and Free Flow Band courtesy of the artists