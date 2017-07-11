Smart bets: Southern Migrations

Grovewood Gallery will host Southern Migrations: Five Years in Asheville, a new solo exhibition by landscape painter Shawn Krueger. Though a resident of Michigan, Krueger frequents Western North Carolina to paint the region’s unique landscape and deliver finished paintings to exhibits, including the annual National Arts and Crafts Conference at the Omni Grove Park Inn. Harking back to the style of the Hudson River School, Krueger’s work captures the idyllic, pastoral elements of the Appalachian landscape. The show will be on view through Sunday, Aug. 20, and Krueger’s opening reception takes place on Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. Free. grovewood.com. Pictured, “Late Afternoon: Maggie Valley” by Shawn Krueger
